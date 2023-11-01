KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Operation Honor Guard is a 501(c)(3) that raises money for veteran service organizations that provide military funerals for fallen veterans.

Members of Honor Guards often pay to acquire their own uniforms and gear, and many even pay their own travel expenses. Operation Honor Guard’s mission is to outfit every Honor Guard in the United States.

WATE is passionate about giving back to the community and our military veterans. Help us give back to Operation Honor Guard, so they can continue to make a difference in the lives of so many veterans and their families.

To learn more about Operation Honor Guard, visit their website.