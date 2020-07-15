Help horses heal humans with Mane Support’s barn sale this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mane Support, an equine assisted grief counseling center, is dedicated to healing through horses.

Like several local non-profits in the area, Mane Support has been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and is asking for the East Tennessee community to join their fundraising efforts this Saturday, for its inaugural Barn Sale.

Kicking off at 8 a.m. until noon, on Saturday, July 15, the Barn Sale will benefit students in the East Tennessee community who are grieving a loss and are looking to find healing.

This event will take place at Mane Support’s Rockwood located at 1522 New Hope Road, Rockwood, TN 37854.