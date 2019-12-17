Help local homeless Vets through the Bearden Bulldog Backpack Drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–It’s certanly the time of year where we want everyone to feel a little holiday love and one Bearden High School Junior is partnering with the Lost Vets organization to make sure veterans in our community get a special gift this year.

It’s called the Bearden Bulldog Backpack Drive and Cross Fuller, a junior at Bearden High and Willie Franklin with Lost Vets explain more about his partnership. Items being collected to assist veterans are backpacks, socks, hand wipes, non-alcoholic hand sanitizer, first aid kits, bottled water, thermal blankets, Tylenol, toothbrush, toothpaste, and hand warmers. You can drop these items off at the drop off bins located at West Town Mall through December 20th.

