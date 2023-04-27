KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Living East Tennessee is proud to partner with Ingles to help mothers in need.

Three out of five parents are struggling with diaper supplies and twenty-five percent of children under the age of three live below the poverty line. We’re teaming up with Helping Mamas to make sure the needs of newborns and parents are taken care of.

Helping Mamas works to collect essential items such as diapers, pack n’ plays, new bottles, clothes, period supplies, and new car seats; and distribute the donated items to case workers at our partner locations. They help by allowing clients to focus on job training, parenting education, and violence prevention, instead of worrying about these essential items.

Ingles is accepting donations at the register or you can donate online to make help provide for local families.

Please help us during this “Month For Moms!”

To learn more about Helping Mamas and the Month For Moms, click here.

If you would like to donate and help out, you can click here.