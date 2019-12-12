Help Second Harvest Food Bank during Double Your Donation Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–A warm meal always goes along way, especially during the holiday season and coming up there is a day all about helping those in our community find the food they need. On Wednesday, December 11 starting at 6 a.m., Second Harvest Food Bank and East Tenn. media outlets will host the annual Double Your Donation Day. Double Your Donation, or “DYD,” is a one-day telethon benefiting Second Harvest. All donations made between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 11 will be matched up to $300,000 by several corporate and anonymous contributors. Rachael Ellis joins us today to tell us more about Double Your Donation Day!