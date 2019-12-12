Help Second Harvest Food Bank during Double Your Donation Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)--You better watch out, you better not cry, because Santa Claus is coming to town!! And he's bringing his reindeer with him! Today our friend David from Petland Knoxville and Jim with Reindeer Retreat introduce us to a few of the reindeer standing by at Santa's Southern Command Center, ready to help on Christmas Eve. Your family can also enjoy a Meet and Greet with Santa and his reindeer Saturday, December 14th at Petland Knoxville from noon until 3:00! It's a rain or shine event so dress in your holiday best and come enjoy all the fun! The price of admission is a donation to the CARE organization.

