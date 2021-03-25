Help spring fun come to life by volunteering to support children with special needs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mane Support and Friends of the Tennessee Babies with Special Needs are partnering up for a one-day event to provide spring fun for families with special needs.

Family Day for Friends of the Tennessee Babies with Special Needs will be kicking off this Saturday, March 27 from noon to 2 p.m. and will include spring activities, pictures with horses, crafts and an Easter Egg Hunt, modified for children with different abilities.

This non-profit collaboration is asking for assistance to make this vision come to life by volunteering to decorate before the event, prep Easter goody bags, run recreation and games, man pictures with the horses, distribute Easter bags, assist with parking, greeting and simply bringing joy and love to the participating families.

Volunteers can sign up to serve by e-mailing Kim Henry, CEO and Founder of Mane Support, at kkhenry@manesupport.org or by contacting Robin Hamrick, Director of Programs, with Friends of the Tennessee Babies with Special Needs at helpingbabies@fotbabies.org.