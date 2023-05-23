KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Living East Tennessee is proud to partner with Ingles to help mothers in need through Helping Mamas.

Three out of five parents are struggling with diaper supplies and twenty-five percent of children under the age of three live below the poverty line.



Here’s a list of needs that you can help fulfill online today:

Diapers $50 Can purchase a Box of Diapers $500 can purchase diapers for a family for six months

Safe Sleep $75 Can purchase a Pack-n-play (portable crib)

Transportation Safety $100 can purchase a Car Seat

Hygiene Health $25 can purchase baby hygiene items (shampoo, lotion, etc)



The Facts

No state or federal child safety-net program allocates money specifically for buying diapers

1 in 3 U.S. families does not have enough diapers to keep a baby clean, dry, and healthy

22% of children in the Tennessee area are living in poverty

3 out of 5 parents struggle with diaper needs.

Helping Mamas works to collect essential items such as diapers, pack n’ plays, new bottles, clothes, period supplies, and new car seats; and distribute the donated items to case workers at our partner locations. They help by allowing clients to focus on job training, parenting education, and violence prevention, instead of worrying about these essential items.

Ingles is accepting donations at the register or you can donate online to make help provide for local families.

Please help us during this “Month For Moms!”

To learn more about Helping Mamas, check out their website. For more information on how to donate, check out WATE’s website.