KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Due to inflation, parents and teachers are struggling to provide necessary school supplies for the new year.

Turkey Creek’s Summer Night’s are coming to an end and they want to make sure that they are going out with a bang. On Thurdsay, Augsut 4 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. head out to Turkey Creek and choose from an abundance of donated school supplies.

Gabi Abbatemarco, marketing associate with Turkey Creek, is putting on a Back-to-School Bash that will hep kids and teachers enter the new year with no hassle. Unused supplies that benefit teachers and students are being accepted and can be dropped off at the Pinnacle Turkey Creek offices in between World Market and Bed Bath & Beyond.

For directions and a full list of items they are accepting, call (865) 588-1000.