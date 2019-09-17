Help the Vols beat the Gators in a blood drive battle

Breaking News
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–It’s time to take on the Florida Gators both on and off the field! Medic Regional Blood Center is taking on LifeSouth Blood Center in Florida. It’s also known as MEDIC’s UT vs. UF week – on September 16 – 20 at various locations. The two blood centers battle year after year to see who can collect the most blood and blood-related products. Last year, Medic Regional Blood Center Lost for the first time in many years. Donors can visit any one of the four donor centers, any drive on University of Tennessee campus or in the community. A full list of blood drives, locations and times can be found at www.medicblood.org/donate. Darren Ellis tells us more about the battle and how you can help.

