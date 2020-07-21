Helping cancer patients find hope and a community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee joined us to discuss two upcoming free virtual events.

Happy Hour Social with Live Music will be hosted online, July 23, 2020. CSCET’s Kathleen Williams and her husband Herb will entertain on fiddle, banjo, ukulele, and accordion in between the joke-telling. This is a family-friendly program so invite the whole family to this hour of good-old music and fun for everyone.

Cancer & COVID19 will feature Jillian Lloyd, MD, MPH on Wednesday, July 29. The free online program will discuss Covid-19 and how it is impacting cancer care in East a Tennessee, changes that are occurring and how you can stay as safe as possible from COVID-19.

