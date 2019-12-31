Helping horses and people through Faith N’ Friends Horse Rescue & Sanctuary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local non-profit organization is getting a fresh start in 2020. Faith N’ Friends Horse Rescue and Sanctuary is hosting a volunteer drive and open house this weekend.

Volunteers are needed at *10:30 a.m.* for set-up, serving, fencing work, property clean-up, and more! No prior horse experience necessary, just a willingness to be a part of making life better for horses in need of a soft landing and TLC.

To attend the Open House, meet at Gibbs High School, 7628 Tazewell Pike, Corryton, TN 37721 at noon on Saturday, January 4, 2020. From there, it’s on to the new property at 1:00 pm.

Call (865) 236-0607 for directions or follow to the new location. You can also RSVP at Faith@faithnfriends.org.

If you can’t make it out this weekend, there are several ways to give:

Text to Donate: Text “Ilovehorses” to 44321

PayPal: faith@faithnfriends.org

GoFundMe: https://cutt.ly/lrtMEBy

Website: faithnfriends.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FaithnFriendz/