Helping local families with the annual Knoxville Walk To Defeat ALS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–Right now there is no known cause, treatment, or cure for ALS, but coming up there’s an event where we can all make a difference. It’s time for the Annual Knoxville Walk To Defeat ALS. Katrina Kepf is one of the event organizers and Jeff Cronin knows all too well how this condition impacts an entire family. Jeff’s mom Dorris is in the final stages of ALS. By participating in the upcoming walk you are helping raise money for local families right here in our community. The walk takes place September 28th at Victor Ashe Park. For more information you can visit www.alstn.org