KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Helping Mamas Knoxville is calling on the community as the Month for Moms is just days away from ending. Until May 31, the nonprofit is partnering with Ingles to collect items like diapers or hygiene products for mothers in need. Donating can be as easy as a click of a mouse. Those who can’t make it to their local Ingles can also donate online.

For a full list of items Helping Mamas is accepting, those wanting to donate can find out more on WATE’s website.