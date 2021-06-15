Helping Mamas Knoxville: The Baby Supply Bank of East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Helping Mamas Knoxville is continuing to grow as the need for essential baby supplies increases in East Tennessee.

Tess Frear, Executive Director of the non-profit, joined us to talk more about the incredible support the organization had received since launching in East Tennessee and the items that are needed the most.

WATE is proud to be teaming up with Helping Mamas Knoxville on Nexstar’s Founders Day 2021. Our team will be volunteering at the nonprofit’s warehouse as a way to show support and give back to our community.