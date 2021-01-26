Helping Our Heroes: Sport Clips and VFW partner to provide scholarships for veterans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It has been a difficult year for first responders in all walks of life, including our military and their families. For those leaving the service, attempting to re-enter the workforce in the middle of a pandemic has been and continues to be a challenge. But there’s help available right now through a partnership of a business near you and a national organization you know.

Sport Clips Haircuts, together with its partners and clients, recently reached a landmark goal of $1 Million raised to help the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) provide scholarships to veterans preparing for civilian careers. These awards provide up to $5,000 of assistance per semester per recipient to help cover the cost of tuition and fees for service members and veterans in the rank of E-5 and below. The application window for the VFW’s “Sport Clips Help a Hero Scholarship” program is now open for your viewers who are serving or have served in the military to apply for scholarship money for this fall.

For more information, visit sportclips.com/hero or vfw.org/scholarship.