Helping put an end to teenage suicide with the TN School of Beauty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–Well it’s becoming all too common these days. Losing our teens to suicide and coming up there’s an event to raise money for the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network all in an effort to raise awareness to this cause and help parents put an end to this crisis.

Adam Brown is a 4th generation owner of the Tennessee School of

Beauty, who lost his son Logan several years ago to suicide. Today Adam explains how you can help make a difference in the battle against suicide.

If you or someone you know needs more information you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-talk or log onto Suicide Prevention Lifeline dot org.