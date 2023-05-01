KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The BLOOM Center of Central Bearden Church works with high school students and adults with special abilities. They use horticulture as a platform for learning important life and work skills while learning to grow plants from seeds, cuttings, and plugs.

Essentially, the Bloom Center works to provide vocational training in horticulture for individuals with disabilities and developmental challenges, and the organization is operated solely by volunteers.

The BLOOM Center will have nearly 6,000 plants for sale in the fundraiser on Saturday, May 6th. The event will happen from 9 am to 3 pm. The organization says they try to grow plants that you won’t normally find in the big box stores, including several native plants.

At the Center, you will find everything from edibles, annuals, perennials, and succulents available.

The BLOOM Center is also an approved project of Knox County Master Gardeners. A team of Master Gardeners has designed and built a therapeutic maze garden in front of the greenhouse that is open to the public from dawn to dusk. It is designed for individuals with mobility issues so they can enjoy the garden.

To learn more about the Bloom Center’s Plant Sale and Central Bearden Church, you can visit their website.