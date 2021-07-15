Helping thousands of Blount County Students with Helping Hands

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A repeat drug dealer and gang member is facing 15 to 25 years in prison after he was found guilty of selling and possessing drugs in a drug free school zone in the summer of 2019. According to Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen's office, Joshua Xavier Beasley, 29, sold a mixture of heroin and fentanyl to an undercover informant at a residence on Knoxville College Drive in the Mechanicsville neighborhood.

A search warrant was executed July 25, 2019, at the residence by Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Mike Davis found 22 grams of the heroin and fentanyl, worth $4,400 to $8,800.