Helping thousands of Blount County Students with Helping Hands

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– It will soon be time for students across East Tennessee to start heading back to school! That’s why the Rio Revolution Church family is helping children across Blount County get those much needed items they will need to head back into the classroom. Today we are learning more about the Helping Hands Program and how you can make a difference in the lives of children and their families here in our area! For more information on the Helping Hands program or to learn how you can make a difference you can log onto riorevolution.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Ousted vaccine official faces threats

Ice Bears release full 2021-2022 schedule

Young Williams at critical capacity

Planned power outage

KPD hunts for catalytic converter thief

Benefiting from growing house prices