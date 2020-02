KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Have you received a suspicious call from someone trying to gain your trust, and trying to convince you to send them money? This is known as an "imposter scam", and it was the top financial scam of 2019. This consists of someone calling or emailing you impersonating a government entity, a well-known business, or a family member in an emergency.

Taylor Hays of Homesource East Tennessee explains the imposter scam can come in many forms, include: