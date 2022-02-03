KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Here comes Bobby, A local duo that joined forces during the pandemic brings a soulful sound to this week’s Music Makers.

Here comes Bobby is the embodiment of organic music, allowing their personal styles to meld together to create a uniquely folksy sound that emphasizes the duo’s lyrical skills. With a new album titled “Myths & Grifts” recently released, Here comes Bobby will undoubtedly become a mainstay in the Knoxville music scene with songs like “Doom Scroll” performed below.

Here comes Bobby consists of musicians Cord Johnson and Seth Emmert, both of whom you may recognize from a multitude of bands and projects throughout the East Tennessee region.

For more information on their new album and plans for 2022 visit the Here comes Bobby Bandcamp website.