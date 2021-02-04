Here’s a 3 ingredient Chili Cheese Dip you will love

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– It’s almost big game time and you know what that means! Plenty of tasty foods in the kitchen to go along with all the action on the field. Today Living East Tennessee’s Kelli Smith is whipping up one of her favorite game day dips! This simple recipe is one she’s been making since college! It’s a three ingredient Chili Cheese dip and once you try it it’s sure to be an easy go-to for your family too!
CHILI CHESSE DIP
INGREDIENTS
2- cans of Chili
2- blocks of cream cheese
1- package of shredded cheese
Directions- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Take cream cheese out of wrapper and soften in microwave for about a two minutes. Spread softened cream cheese into a small baking dish and up the sides of dish. A pie dish works great for this recipe. Pour both cans of Chili on top of cream cheese then cover with shredded cheese. Cook for 30 minutes or until it starts to bubble! Enjoy with your favorite game day chip.