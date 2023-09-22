KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Everyone hopes when they host an event that it will be one to remember. If planning isn’t really your thing, but you enjoy hosting, you can still bring your ideas to life. Parties with Pizazz is an event planning, designing, and decorating business. Karla and Tina, also known as the 2 Decorating Divas, will coordinate, create, and decorate for any event (weddings, bridal and baby showers, birthday parties, bachelorette parties, graduations, reunions, tea parties, etc.)

They offer complete party planning and execution, and will even help set up a celebration with their client’s ideas and décor.

In addition, one of their specialty offerings is custom decorated cookies. They bake and create for any theme or event. They also offer cookie decorating classes in Knoxville at the Knoxville Arts Center, and in Chattanooga at The Chattery. If you don’t want to learn alone, you can turn this into it’s own party as they host cookie decorating parties for individuals and small groups, as well.

For more on the services Parties with Pizazz has to offer, visit their website.