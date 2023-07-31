KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — July 31 marks National Mutt Day, also known as National Mixed Breed Dog Day and we are breaking down the top reasons these dogs are so unique.

There are many loving and healthy “mutts” waiting for forever homes who will make the perfect pet. From their look to their personality, they are truly one-of-a-kind.

Mixed-breed dogs have two or more distinct breed descendants. Oftentimes, rescue shelters can tell which breeds are mixed in with your pup, and sometimes the combinations are quite surprising.

Unlike purebreds whose temperaments and physical traits can often be predicted, there is so much to learn about mixed-breed dogs. Because of this, you essentially can have an animal that possesses different traits based on its lineage.

If you are looking to adopt a new four-legged friend but might not be able to make a large financial commitment, they cost less than purebreds. Young-Williams Animal Center, adoption fees for adult dogs are $40.

However, regardless of what type of animal you adopt, you are still making a huge difference in their lives.

Adopting saves animal lives by giving them a reliable and safe home, but you are also helping free up space in shelters for other animals that need care.

Currently, Young-Williams Animal Center has more than 160 adoptable dogs across its multiple locations. Visit 3201 Division St. or 6400 Kingston Pike to meet with an adoption specialist and find your ideal match, or visit their website to learn more.