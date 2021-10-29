KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Halloween is going to the dogs at Hi-Wire Brewing and you don’t want to miss this event!

Pup-O-Ween, a dog costume contest is happening Friday, October 29, from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm! Prizes will be awarded in four costume categories:

1) Best Overall

2) Best Couple (dog+dog or dog+human)

3) Scariest

4) Bartender’s Choice

A portion of proceeds made during the event will go to Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee, an all-volunteer non-profit organization dedicated to finding forever homes for displaced or abandoned small breed dogs.