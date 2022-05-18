KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This weekend Dragonfly Aerial and Circus Arts studio will host their 11th annual Tennessee Circus, this year is titled “Wonder in the Woods”.

Opening on Friday the 20th at 730pm, Dragonfly Aerial and Circus Arts studio will be opening up the big top for their annual fundraising circus performance. This year, the theme of the circus will pay homage to the magic of the Appalachian mountains. With performances Friday, Saturday at 2pm and 730pm as well as a performance at 2pm on Sunday, there are many opportunities to witness the spectacle of the Dragonfly Aerial and Circus Arts studio first hand. Proceeds from these performances will go to support the Dragonfly scholarship programs which give young performers the tools that they need to succeed.

To experience the magic for yourself or if you would like more information on classes and the venue, visit the Dragonfly Aerial and Circus Arts studio website.