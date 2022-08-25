KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – XHunger is an organization that makes its mission to end hunger in our community. While offering volunteer hours for high schoolers they are also giving them a chance to win a car.

XHunger focuses on ending food disparity in our community right here in East Tennessee and they are looking for leaders to help in their fight. High Schoolers have the ability to rack up volunteer hours while supporting a great cause doing important work. But as a thank you to the many high school volunteers, X Hunger is offering high schoolers the chance to win a new car!

For more information or to sign up to volunteer visit the X Hunger website.