Enjoy live music daily at Anakeesta

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Celebrate Summer in the Smokies at Anakeesta, now through September 5, 2021. There’s so much to explore and experience!

The sounds of summer in the Smoky Mountains await you during Anakeesta’s Summer in the Smokies celebration. Each day guests can enjoy live music in Black Bear Village while they relax and take in the views of the Great Smoky Mountains. From classic Bluegrass to the latest country hits, Anakeesta’s stage will be set with the very best bands in Tennessee. Live music is always free with admission.

In addition to the fun outdoor adventures, you and your family can take in the sounds of summer. Each day guests can enjoy live music in Black Bear Village, surrounded by beautiful views of the Smoky Mountains. Live music is free with admission.  See the events schedule at Anakeesta.

