Plan family adventure and memory making with Summer in The Smokies at Anakeesta

Highway to Hometowns

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– There’s still plenty of time for summer fun and making those memories with your family before the kids head back to school!

Summer in the Smokies is in full swing at Anakeesta in downtown Gatlinburg. Families can enjoy a thrilling adventure around every corner this summer while taking in the most beautiful views of the Smoky Mountains.

Karen Bentz, one of founders of Anakeesta, is telling us all about the sights, sounds, and flavors you can enjoy during the Summer in the Smokies Event! To book your next trip to Anakeesta or for more information, just visit the Anakeesta website.

