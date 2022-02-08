OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Join Eric Brazeal as he takes you for a hike at the UT Arboretum called “The Lost Chestnut” Trail.

The UT Arboretum is starting their American Chestnut Restoration program to bring the species back to East Tennessee. Along this beautiful hike that is open to the public, visitors can see stumps of these once majestic trees and although shoots still appear, the American Chestnut is dangerously susceptible to the chestnut rot disease that was imported with the Chinese Chestnut variety.

To enjoy the hike for yourself or to join one of the arboretum’s guided hikes with the UT Arboretum Society website.