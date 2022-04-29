KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get out and get active to benefit a local organization.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) has been serving the East Tennessee community for over 30 years. CASA assists with court cases that involve children in neglected or abusive situations. Their mission is to provide advocacy and improve the lives of children that have been compromised.

On Saturday, April 30 the 2nd annual Hike for CASA will kickoff at the Seven Islands State Birding Park in Kodak, Tennessee. Donations are being accepted and will go back to benefit CASA of East Tennessee.

The day will also offer many prizes and giveaways including tickets to Dollywood, Anakeesta, and more.

For more information and to sign up, visit their website.