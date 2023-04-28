KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Friday and Saturday (April 28th and April 29th), Camille Solari will perform in Knoxville at the Hip to Be Square Comedy Club.

The hilarious comedian, who originally hails from Boston, is half Canadian and half Italian and has performed worldwide.

The regular performer on Comedy Central has also showcased her chops on TMZ as a comedian. Camille Solari even starred in the pilot for Oxygen Network “Funny Girls.”

Camille Solari is a world-renowned writer, comedian, and filmmaker and holds both a USA and Canadian citizenship as well as a New Zealand residency. She was the first woman in television history to perform stand-up comedy fully pregnant on national television on The Arsenio Hall Show in 2015 and has headlined in over 17 countries around the world.

Hip to Be Square is the first comedy club in the Scruffy City that focuses on international stand-up comedy acts. The comedy club provides a more intimate and interactive venue for audiences to enjoy memorable performances and amazing crowd work of top acts visiting Knoxville.

To buy tickets to Friday and Saturday’s comedy show, you can visit their website.