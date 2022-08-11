KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – August 11 is an annual day to celebrate the music, dances, fashion and everything else that makes up hip hop culture.

The roots of hip can be traced back to brother-sister duo duo D.J. Kool Herc and Cindy Campbell who hosted DJ parties in the Bronx in the 1970’s. Since then, hip hop has continued to evolve as not only a genre of music, but a means of self-expression. To celebrate this national holiday, Allante Walker teamed up with choreographer Greg “Krucial” Carney to chat about hip hop and perform an original dance.

Carney, who has been doing hip hop dance since he was 19, performs around the regions and does a variety of different classes and workouts for kids and adults. If you would like to get in touch with Greg, you can contact him via email or through his Move and Groove website.