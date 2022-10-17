SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – With spooky season in full swing here in East Tennessee, experience the history and haunts of the Historic Scott County Jail as ghosts & ghouls will roam the storied halls.

The Historic Scott County Jail is well known for it’s haunted reputation and rich history within the Scott County community. There is no better time to experience this unique must see than October when the team that operates the historic prison bring history to life for visitors to enjoy. October 21st and 22nd from 7pm until 9pm actors from local Oneida High School will take on the roles of historic residents of the jail, some of which are shrouded in myth and legend.

For more information visit the Historic Scott County Jail website.