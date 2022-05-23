WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – In Morgan county, the Historic Tanner Store reopens with charm and brings historical context to the area.

The Historic Tanner Store has a long history of being a fixture in the Wartburg community but over time, the iconic community store fell onto hard times. Enter the Morgan County Tourism Alliance who took it upon themselves to give the Historic Tanner Store a facelift while maintaining the charm that has always made it such a special place for families to visit. The walls are lined with historical items that date back decades, connecting it’s modern layout with the generations that have passed through its doors.

For more information visit the Morgan County Tourism Alliance website.