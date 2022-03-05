KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Come out to The Knoxville Man Show this Friday and Saturday to visit with 865 Axe who are offering free axe throws and prizes.

865 Axe was the first axe throwing company in Knoxville when they opened their doors back in 2019. They have weathered these past two years and are now at the Knoxville Man Show to give you a taste of what axe throwing is like. Come by their booth for free axe throws during the event or to test your skill for a variety of prizes.

The Knoxville Man Show runs until 7pm on March 4th and from 9am to 4pm on March 5th, this event is completely free and is being held at the Jacobs Building at Chilhowee park.

For more information visit the 865 Axe website.