KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An upcoming fashion event is gearing up for a good cause.

Pose for Parkinson’s is a night dedicated to raising money and awareness for those affected by neurological disease.

The event will take place on Friday, August 18 from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm. The show will take place at Marc Nelson Denim located off E Depot Ave. The organization has teamed up with local fashion designer and businessman, Marcus Hall, to bring this night to life.

Last year’s show only featured male models. This year, both men and women will be participating in the fashion show for this cause. Local entrepreneurs, athletes, and other personalities will be raising money ahead of their walk down the catwalk.

See below from 2022.

Living East Tennessee’s very own, Tala Shatara, is excited to be raising money for this organization. Click here to support her campaign.

WATE Six on Your Side’s former Chief Meteorologist, Matt Hinkin, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease over 10 years ago. Over time, the disease became debilitating and affected many physical and emotional functions. He retired after 31 years in 2021.

“Matt was a big part of my childhood as I remember him not only on my TV as I headed out to school, but even in my classroom teaching us kids all about the weather,” says Tala.

She notes that Parkinson’s disease hits close to the East Tennessee community as well as the four walls of this station.

“Many at Channel 6 as well as East Tennessee viewers miss Matt dearly.” He was and still is a part of the wonderful weather-related memories in East Tennessee. I am honored to be asked to put my best foot forward and be a part of the PJ Parkinson’s mission to help people just like Matt,” she adds

Other candidates include Christa Conley, Jim and Jennifer Cook, Pastor Jason Hayes, Karli Rist Pritchard, and more.

This event is one of the many within the year that provide awareness and necessary funds for the non-profit. PJ Parkinson’s aims to serve those who have been affected by the disease with support groups, seminars, and more.

For more information and to get involved, visit their website or give them a call at (865) 621-7666.