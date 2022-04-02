KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Cycleboats provides a unique way to experience the Tennessee River and all of the sights of downtown Knoxville.

If you want to experience Knoxville and the Tennessee river from a new perspective, Knoxville Cycleboats provides a unique adventure. Whether you want to peddle or not, these electric motored boats will keep on going with or without muscle power. The vessels in the fleet come with restrooms onboard as well as iced coolers for you to store your drinks and snacks.

For more information or to book your next trip visit the Knoxville Cycleboat website.