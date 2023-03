SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’ve stuck with the popular flavors of jams and jellies, Hitches & Honey is hoping to expand your pallet with their over 200 flavors. The also offer local honey, apple butter and over 40 types of salsa.

The local business will be at the Man Show on Friday and Saturday, March 3-4. Visitors can get a taste of what all they have to offer. Everything they provide their customers has no sugar added.

To learn more, check out Hitches & Honey’s Facebook page.