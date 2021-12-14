KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Smoky Mountain Chef Scott Whittaker stops by to teach how to make his festively fun Holiday Cocoa Bombs.

It is always a delicious experience when Smoky Mountain Chef Scott Whittaker stops by the Living East Tennessee kitchen. If you are looking for a great recipe that is fun for the whole family to put together, look no further than Chef Scott’s Holiday Cocoa Bombs. Easy to make and a lot of fun to drink.

Check out everything that the Smoky Mountain Chef Scott Whittaker is up to on his website.