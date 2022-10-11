KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get your holiday shopping done early while supporting local artisans.

The Holiday Marketspace features a collection of crafter’s, maker’s, and entrepreneur’s hard work. Every Monday from Monday, November 7 to Saturday, December 26, The Maker City will post on their Instagram and allow you to place a bid on select items. The auction will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Holiday Marketplace was made to promote shopping small and connect the community with local products on services. Makers will also keep 100 percent of their sales within the auction.

One local maker, Holly Rainey, runs the Holiday Marketplace’s social media and is very involved in this year’s auction. Holly’s blog, Love865, celebrates the people and places that make East Tennessee what it is. Her photography has allowed her to work to be featured in The Emporium, East Tennessee History Center, Beck Cultural Center, and so much more.

Jackie Osborne, founder of RatherBeeInNC, makes a wide range of nature inspired gifts including ornaments, keychains, signage, and more.

Visit her website and Facebook page for more information and to get in touch with her.