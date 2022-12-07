NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are plenty of dining options to enjoy at the Gaylord Opryland Resort, but during the holidays, meals have a magical and entertaining touch to them.

The meal with the most holiday spirit involves the Oak Ridge Boys. They are back to headline the “Christmas in Tennessee” dinner show as part of a 32-show residency. Their shows will run through Christmas.

The Grammy Award-winning, Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry members will sing Christmas classics, new favorites and many of the timeless hits that shaped their legendary career. The Oaks will perform hits from more than 40 albums including eight Christmas albums.

The dinner will feature a delicious holiday meal prepared by the resort’s culinary team.

Before dinner, visitors can enjoy Rudolph’s Holly Jolly™ Breakfast. Children of all ages can enjoy a delicious breakfast and meet Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Friends.

For adults, they can enjoy holiday drinks and dishes at Frosty’s Pub while being surrounded by seasonal decor. There’s also plenty of other options to stop and enjoy while staying at the resort.

Anyone not staying overnight is welcome to make a reservation. For more information visit Gaylord Opryland’s website.