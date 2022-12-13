KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In preparation for the holidays, Raw Chef jane makes a traditional Ukrainian Christmas Desert called “Kutia”.

Kutia Recipe:

2 Cups Raw Rolled Oats, soaked

2 TBS Chia Seeds soaked in 1 Cup of Water (soak for a minimum of 15 minutes)

1/2 Cup Coconut Palm Sugar

3 TBS Raw Agave Nectar

1 oz Dried Apricots (diced)

1 oz Raisins

1 oz Walnuts (chopped)

Pinch of Himalayan Salt

Soak Raisins and Apricots in some water.

Drain and rinse soaked oats. Set into your working bowl.

Take your chia seeds that have been soaked (this mixture will be kind of pasty), add your Agave and Coconut Palm sugar to the chia, as well as the remaining ingredients and mix by hand until all ingredients are well incorporated.

Add this mixture to your oats and stir until everything is mixed together. Cashew Cream can be added if you’d like, as can other dried fruits.

