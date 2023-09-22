KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Homberg Chiropractic and Wellness has been in business for over 20 years, and now they have aded new members to their team to help continue enhancing patients’ experiences.

One of the newest members is Madison, who’s from Knoxville, has a background in personal training, and will be there to assist patients with several different aspects of their care. That includes anything from the exercise rehabilitation to posture correction therapies. The second new member found Knoxville to be home from New Hampshire. Taylor will be there to help with patients’ administrative needs such as scheduling and billing.

Both will join Dr. Trey Jernigan-Taylor at Homberg as she has been practicing for over 5 years, treating all walks of life for their musculoskeletal conditions.

What makes Dr. Trey different from other chiropractors in the area are the techniques utilized in the office for treatment. Dr. Trey uses a small spring-loaded handheld tool called an Activator to assist with correction of joint misalignments. The activator uses very high speed for correction meaning it uses much less force to make a joint correction than a traditional manual adjustment, so there’s no traditional “popping, twisting, or cracking” involved. This technique works really great for the elderly, pediatrics, people with autoimmune disorders like Ehrler Danlos Syndrome, and anyone who may be nervous about a more manual type of technique.

Another technique that they utilize in the office heavily is called Chiropractic Biophysics and they use it to assist with postural correction. More and more studies show that forward head posture or reverse curvature of the cervical lordosis can lead to complications with decreased respiratory intake, altered sensory-motor control, myelopathy, increased risk of heart disease and stroke and accelerated degeneration and arthritis not to mention pain and radiculopathy.

For more on what Homberg Chiropractic and Wellness has to offer, visit their website.