DIY Inspiration for Fall with HGTV’s Chip Wade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Fall is the perfect time for homeowners to tackle all those home improvement projects, getting ready for winter or the holidays. Before the weather changes, there’s still time to assess, repair and make upgrades to your home. In fact, creating a beautiful and comfortable living space has become a national obsession while sheltering in place, according to Chip Wade, the Emmy-winning host of Elbow Room, Curb Appeal: The Block and several other HGTV shows.

We met with Wade virtually, just in time to help you get started on those much-needed renovations and repairs.