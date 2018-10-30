Gatlinburg Fire Department talks fire safety and prevention
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) - The Gatlinburg Fire Department shared some great reminders to help make your home safer. From checking your smoke detectors., to creating a family emergency plan, fire officials urge families to take these steps to help with fire prevention and keeping your family and home safe.
