MOMLIFE: Birthday party on a budget

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As we celebrate the first birthday of Living East Tennessee we are helping you plan a birthday party on a budget!
It’s a popular theme right now for the kids, Toy Story! Living East Tennessee Co-Host, Erin Barnett shared her ideas to save money on a Toy Story-themed party ahead of her son’s celebration.
- Use what you have at home: If your child has chosen a theme party, think about items you might already have on hand that work with the theme. In this example Erin used some of her son’s character toys to decorate. She even pulled wooden crates out of her pantry to use in the set up. The dark wood pairs perfect with the faux cactus plants and western print tablecloth.
- Cake hacks: Instead of ordering a themed cake, stick to a simple iced cake from your grocery store bakery. Add some sprinkles and a DIY cake topper to keep with the theme. In this example, Erin recycled toy boxes from her son’s toys. She cut the characters out and taped them cute striped straws to create cupcake and cake toppers.
- Favor Hacks: The dollar store is your friend! These treat bags cost 3 for $1. Erin used dollar store stickers and ribbon to add some flair. In the treat bags, she used dollar store stickers, sheriff’s badges and military figurines to stick with the theme.
- Activity Hacks: The kids will love these DIY Forky’s, made using all dollar store items. Another idea is to find a coloring book at a discount store and cut out pages to use as a coloring table at the party.