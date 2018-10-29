Priority Ambulance shares Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Priority Ambulance put together a great checklist for parents to help you and your family enjoy a safe Halloween.
Priority Ambulance offers these safety guidelines:
- An adult should always accompany trick-or-treaters on their candy rounds.
- Check the label of children’s costumes to ensure the fabric is flame-resistant.
- Costumes should be brightly colored so as to be easily seen. If not, add reflective tape to the front and back of the costume.
- Use a flashlight. Your child will both be able to see and be seen by others.
- Remove any mask or head wear item that could limit eyesight before crossing a street or driveway.
- Stay in a group.
- Stay in well-lit areas and only approach homes with a porch light on.
- Use the sidewalk, if available, and cross the street as a group in established crosswalks or intersections.
- Don’t assume the right of way. Motorists may have trouble seeing trick-or-treaters, especially at dusk and after dark.
- Never cut across yards or use alleys.
- Homeowners preparing for trick-or-treaters should make sure the front porch and pathway are clear of hazards, such as fallen leaves, flower pots and hoses.
