Priority Ambulance shares Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 04:10 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 04:10 PM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Priority Ambulance put together a great checklist for parents to help you and your family enjoy a safe Halloween.

 

Priority Ambulance offers these safety guidelines:

  • An adult should always accompany trick-or-treaters on their candy rounds.
  • Check the label of children’s costumes to ensure the fabric is flame-resistant.
  • Costumes should be brightly colored so as to be easily seen. If not, add reflective tape to the front and back of the costume.
  • Use a flashlight. Your child will both be able to see and be seen by others.
  • Remove any mask or head wear item that could limit eyesight before crossing a street or driveway.
  • Stay in a group.
  • Stay in well-lit areas and only approach homes with a porch light on.
  • Use the sidewalk, if available, and cross the street as a group in established crosswalks or intersections.
  • Don’t assume the right of way. Motorists may have trouble seeing trick-or-treaters, especially at dusk and after dark.
  • Never cut across yards or use alleys.
  • Homeowners preparing for trick-or-treaters should make sure the front porch and pathway are clear of hazards, such as fallen leaves, flower pots and hoses.
