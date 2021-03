KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knoxville Area HOME & GARDEN SHOW is coming! Over 100 LOCAL and regional companies will display and present products and services for the homeowners.

The big event days are Saturday and Sunday, March 6th & 7th. The HOME & GARDEN SHOW will take place at the Knoxville Expo Center, 5441 Clinton Highway. The hours are Saturday, 10:00 AM -5:00 PM and Sunday, 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM.