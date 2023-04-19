KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The upcoming East Tennessee Home and Garden Show is bringing you top products, technology, and resources for your home this weekend.

Bath Fitter TN is one of the many onsite vendors ready to help you upgrade your house into a home. If you need your tub or shower area remodeled, Bath Fitter has seen it all.

“We specialize in the tub over tub, tub to shower, and ADA-compliant showers for disabled customers,” says Branch Leader, Jeremy Bell.

Bath Fitter products are produced in the state of Tennessee and come with a lifetime guarantee of quality and durability.

Need a bath remodeled in a day? Bath Fitters provides easy and stress-free installation in one day.

The East Tennessee Home and Garden Show will be held on April 22-23 at the Field of Dreams Activity Center. Stop by to check out the top vendors in the region who specialize in home décor, home improvement, and more.

For more information on Bath Fitters, visit their website.