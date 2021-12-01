KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – You can now feed your neighborhood birds well with some DIY treats.

The UT Arboretum Society is holding a virtual event to show you how to make a tasty blend of food, for the birds in your area. Local naturalist, Stephen Lyn Bales, will be hosting the event on December 7th at 2:00 p.m.

While in the winter season, birds have a harder time finding food to eat, due to the colder weather causing a shortage of regular forms of nutrients. This seminar will give you the opportunity to keep them well fed and taken care of this winter.

To join this virtual event visit the UT Arboretum Society’s website.